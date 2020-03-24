You have done a stellar job so far in responding to Census 2020, even amidst the challenges of these times. In the first week, Walla Walla County had the highest census response rate in Washington state at 22% and Columbia County had the second highest at 19.6%, well above the state average of 13.6% and national average of 14.1%.
We have a lot on our minds! This is a civic responsibility we can simply check off now. Due to the national slow-down on all fronts, some homes have not yet received census information. You may still respond: Go to my2020census.gov (one person responds for your household) with or without an ID number provided by the Census Bureau; call 1-844-330-2020 (that will direct you to other numbers for 11 languages or to request a paper form to be mailed) or complete and return a paper form you may already have received in the mail.
There is much at stake: Tax dollars for roads, schools and services (over $800 billion nationally in federal funds to states); U.S. House of Representatives allocations for each state; and more. An underrepresentation of population can cost jurisdictions (cities, counties, states) up to $1,910 per uncounted resident per year in tax dollars returned to communities to fund education, emergency services, public assistance, medical support, seniors and more. If you’ve already been counted, it is appreciated! If not, it is time!
Cindy Widmer
College Place