Settling in with a pot of tea, I began the task of catching up on a weeks worth of Union-Bulletins.
Over all, I feel our local paper does a fairly balanced job, I don’t always agree with the slant of some articles, but if I did, that might mean I was never challenged to see another point of view where’s the growth in that?
I was particularly struck by the great coverage around our local YWCA and its efforts to increase the community’s awareness around Domestic Violence this month.
Emily Thornton’s piece on Thursday was well written, and I’d encourage anyone who skipped it to avoid uncomfortable feelings to have a second look.
What was also shocking was nearly every day’s paper had an account of domestic violence. Reading a weeks worth of news in one go condenses things, I know, but consider if the Union-Bulletin published an account of say, spontaneous human combustion, and then another, and another, until nearly every day's paper had an article about spontaneous human combustion.
As a community, how do you suppose we would conduct ourselves? What would we do? Recognize domestic violence is occurring in our community, impacting our families, friends, co-workers, congregations.
Karen Lougheed
College Place