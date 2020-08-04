I’m in some agreement with a recent letter addressing your choice in editorial cartoons, but I’m more concerned about the columnists.
I think Ruben Navarrette and Rich Lowry may need to see an audiologist. From their comments on Trump’s Fourth of July speech, it’s apparent they can no longer hear the master’s dog whistles.
Marc Thiessen’s latest led off by asserting that the President is a marketing genius! Then proceeded to back that up with a list of business failures: Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, Trump Magazine, and more. Thiessen’s big idea? MAGA masks.
After thoroughly bungling the COVID-19 epidemic, it’s Thiessen’s breakthrough idea that Trump should add luster to his image by squeezing a few bucks from a national tragedy.
Following all too closely was Hugh Hewitt’s always strained analysis. Squinting hard at the figures and applying his best arithmetic, Hugh assures us that Republican governors managed the virus better than Democrat governors. Note the past tense: Managed.
Hugh somehow failed to notice that the lines on most of our epidemic charts are still rising sharply. He’s done a post-game show and it’s not yet half-time. Like his hero in the White House, Hewitt wants to put a political postmortem on a virus that is obviously still very much alive.
Mark Raddatz
Walla Walla