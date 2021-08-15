As President Joe Biden takes the nation from energy independent to energy dependence and forcing us to move to battery vehicles, there is one small item they have left out. If this change is really to be adopted, some certain realities have to be faced.
A home charging system for Tesla requires 74 amp service for some models. According to the National Electrical Code, at minimum, the average house is equipped with a 100 amperage service. On a small street (approximately 25 homes), the electrical infrastructure would be unable to carry more than three houses with a Tesla. If even half the homes were to have electric vehicles, the system would be widely overloaded.
So as your genius elected officials promote this nonsense, not only are you being urged to buy these things and replace your reliable, cheap generation systems with expensive windmills and solar cells that work only there is sufficient wind or sunlight, but you will also have to renovate your entire delivery system as coal, hydro, gas generation plants are shut down.
What's worse is those batteries require rare earth metals that Biden wants to get from China since there is only one mine in the U.S.
Neil Jacobson
Walla Walla