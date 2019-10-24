I'm writing a letter of support on behalf of Peter Swant, running for re-election for the Port Commissioner District No. 1 position.
I know Peter as my Realtor. What I can share is this: Peter not only has good business sense, directing us in our search for homes, but he has a personality that invites collaboration.
I believe that we need unparalleled personality and expertise in our local officials. Having someone who genuinely cares about those he is working with and working for is important.
Peter displays a tangible sense of caring and you leave knowing you've been heard and understood.
I support Peter in his re-election. Walla Walla will no doubt continue to benefit from his service.
Wayne Pollard
Walla Walla