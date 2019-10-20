I urge your support and vote for Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny, a Walla Walla City Council Candidate for Position 5. All registered voters in Walla Walla will have the opportunity to cast their ballot in the general election for Position 5.
Susan knows and appreciates the importance of having high-quality police, fire and EMS services, and at the same time, she understands taxes and utility fees can bite deep into family resources.
It is the balance of having clean water to drink, smooth roads to drive on and clean parks for our children and families to enjoy, protected by the watchful eyes of our police and emergency services and the funds to pay for them. She knows the importance of fiscal responsibility.
As a retiring member of your present City Council, I am casting my vote for Susan. She has reached out to many residents to hear and listen to their concerns. She is a local public-school educator and a local business owner who cares about families, the elderly, as well as small business owners.
She offers a unique perspective living on the west side of town and working with the youth and families who reside in that area of town. Her downtown Walla Walla small business experience also increases her knowledge and perspective.
I believe this perspective will better serve the views of the residents of Walla Walla. Susan’s dedication to professionalism and being a fresh voice for Walla Walla has won my support. Her concerns are not just a political image that will change after the election but I believe represent the people and citizens of Walla Walla.
I have found Susan to be a caring, compassionate, intelligent woman willing to listen to all sides of an issue. Beyond a doubt, Susan is the most qualified person for this position and, in my opinion, is the most capable candidate to effectively represent the interests of all the citizens of Walla Walla.
Please join me in casting your vote for Susan.
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla