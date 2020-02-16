Survey results used to create preferred narrative
Another example of “news media” reporting to fit their own narrative has popped up. Seattle’s KING5 News’ headline declared “45% of voters say Washington gun laws aren’t strict enough” based on a survey they had done.
Now for the rest of the story. The survey only contacted 1,103 registered voters statewide! According to the Secretary of State website there were 2,106,499 voters (as of Feb. 7) in the 2020 February Special Election. That indicates the KING5 survey included about 0.000525 of the registered voters — hardly in depth!
And did those contacted give a true representation of the state? Nearly half of those 1,103 contacted live in the Seattle metro area, another quarter from Eastern Washington with the remaining quarter from Western Washington. In addition, of those 41% were Democrats, 26% Republicans and 27% Independents.
Perhaps the headline should have read “55% of voters say Washington gun laws are already strict enough,” but that would not have fit with the narrative.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg