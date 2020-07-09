Can anybody explain to me how the U.S. Supreme Court voted the way that it did in regard to the idiotic Electoral system described in Ariticle II, Section 1, Paragraph 3 of the Constitution as amended in Amendment XII?
Please note, I refuse to use the nonsensical term “Electoral College.” There is no college or collegiality.
That term occurs nowhere except as short hand for a system that cannot be rationally explained except as a system of voting intended to maintain the power of the (then) slave holding states.
As it is described in the (amended) Constitution it completely denies the idea of democracy, one person-one vote, as regards the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation of the United States. I believe that no other country has such a ridiculous system.
My problem is that the Constitution as amended explicitly mentions that the Electors in each state may do so however they want and are not constrained. I admit that states 48 of the 50 have gotten together to pass laws that require Electors to vote in a certain way, but a consequence of this is that it is therefore completely unnecessary to actually identify Electors.
Each State merely assigns its Electoral votes according to the state rules, no humans necessary.
It seems that we could identify a group of termites as Elector and then report that the termites voted for whomever was identified as the State’s popular vote winner.
Why do we pretend to choose real people as Electors via primary or whatever other system is used when the people chosen have no freedom to vote?
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla