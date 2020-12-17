Could anti-gun radical Steven Rusch explain how gun-ban fanatic Chris Hansen’s vitriol, misinformation, dripping sarcasm, total ignorance about firearms, misquotes, misinterpretations and bombast is “crystal-clear logic.” To me, Hansen’s “logic” is as clear as mud!
Last month, Hansen announced that he was a Second Amendment supporter before demanding bans on “semi-automatic assault rifles.”
Remember when we learned that the term “assault rifle” had actually been coined by Josh Sugarman, a high mogul in the Marxist-left anti-gun lobby? No semi-automatic rifle is an “assault weapon.”
Millions of Americans use semi-automatic rifles, like the AR-15, safely, responsibly and lawfully. The AR-15 became the defensive rifle of choice, earlier this year, when Communist mobs were out looting, burning and murdering. I’d submit that AR-15s, in the hands of Americans who, like me, have had military infantry training, could be a secondary line of defense for our nation. It’s the Swiss civilian/soldier concept if you will.
In an editorial that was likely aimed at extremists, like Hansen, the editor of “Firearms News” magazine wrote, “The Founders of this great nation understood human nature, as well as the history of governments oppressing and/or murdering their own people. The 2nd Amendment is about your God-given right to defend yourself, your family and your liberty against a tyrannical government, and your ability to do so with whatever weapons available. It is a nonsensical argument for anyone to state that they support the 2nd Amendment, and then in the same breath state that ‘assault weapons’ and ‘hi-capacity’ magazines should be illegal. The 2nd Amendment isn’t about duck hunting, gun collecting, or just defense against common criminals.”
Now, I suspect that Hansen will, true to character, accuse me of wanting to overthrow the government. I’m in good company. So did Thomas Jefferson!
As for Hansen’s “support” of the Second Amendment, one of the anti-gun lobby’s newest schemes is to have their activists write letters and claim that they’re “NRA members,” “Second Amendment supporters,” “gun owners” and “Veterans.” No one is deceived by these fake “gun owners.”
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton