The July 6 U-B had a letter to the editor from Everett Maroon saying Officer Nat Small should never have been hired because he has a tattoo on his arm that Mr. Maroon apparently does not like and is offended by.
I'm offended by a number of things in life but that is my problem, not theirs, it's their right, the Constitution and Bill of Rights says so!
Now, apparently the President of Whitman College has the same problem as Mr. Maroon. She doesn't like a tattoo on a policeman's arm.
Again, it's her problem not Officer Small.
Now, how many of you criticize and judge the officers tattoo but said nothing, as well as purchased music recordings by the KISS group. Oh, so that's different? I don't think so, I think you're hypocritical.
I've said all of this to respectfully ask the mayor and City Council plus thep olice chief f to get 100% behind Officer Small and the community at large. We can not allow a minority to dictate to the very large majority!
We have all seen the damage, cost, deaths, etc. caused by a few violent demonstrators when the mayors and governors don't back up and support the police, allowing them to do their jobs.
Again, I ask the Council to not buckle under to the political correctness, (I call it political stupidity) and support our police deptartment and the community.
Tony M Tabor Sr.
Walla Walla