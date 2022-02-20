I grieve for the pending loss of the China Pavilion at the Walla Walla Community College. There has never been a more urgent need for theater in Walla Walla. Local theater brings together diverse people with a broad range of ages, opinions, backgrounds and skills. As our society becomes increasingly polarized, working together to produce a play creates friendships across dividing lines.
Theater, music and art create empathy. When someone plays a role, they lose themselves and become that character. How moved we have been by "Fiddler on the Roof," "The Sound of Music," "The Diary of Anne Frank," "Our Town," "Charlotte's Web," etc.
Gesa Powerhouse Theater offers good productions, but few have an opportunity to participate, and many can't afford to attend. The Little Theater offers more opportunities, but is enriched by actors, including children, who had their first experience at WWCC.
Kevin Loomer, a talented director of theater arts, says that WWCC drama can continue its magic even after COVID and even if it must find a new space. If you have been impacted by WWCC drama, please show your support by sharing your experiences/dreams for community theater.
Beth Call
Walla Walla