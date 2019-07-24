Kudos to the sponsors and organizers of Thursday evening’s Walla Walla City Council Candidates’ Forum! Likewise, nods to all 11 City Council candidates for taking part in the event. As a longtime moderator of previous candidates’ forums, I have always solidified my own vote based on what I learn in the forum. That was true of Thursday’s forum as well. Hats off to Dr. Richard Middleton-Kaplan, in particular, for a superb job moderating the forum.
To me it was refreshing to see a handful of young people put their hat in the ring, and to see that four of the 11 are women. Although these demographics don’t dictate my support, it nonetheless strengthens democracy from my point of view.
Just over four decades ago, when I was an undergraduate college student, my (undeclared) major area of study was political science. In that discipline, I became convinced that the best form of representational democracy in local elections was proportional representation, with a close second being a ward system. Hence, when Walla Walla City Council approved a shift from all at-large seats to four ward and three at-large council seats, I was supportive. Although this is a gradual transition, I am optimistic that the benefits will become apparent over time.
While at the forum, it occurred to me that the Council candidate who stood out most for me, the one who was most well-spoken and represented the values and practices that I wholeheartedly embrace, was a candidate in a ward in which I do not reside. Momentarily, I was a little heartsick that I could not vote for the candidate in the primary.
Then it occurred to me that I could support this candidate, albeit modestly, with a campaign contribution, to help defray campaign costs. I really want to be able to vote for this candidate in the general election, so, I am going to contribute what little I can afford, even if I cannot yet vote for the candidate. You can do the same.
Campaign contributions should be public information, so that we are assured that campaigns aren’t “bought.” At the same time, in a community like Walla Walla, if we are unable to vote for a candidate outside our ward, we should be able to support their campaign with a public financial contribution.
Although I am not using this letter to reveal my number one candidate, come the general election, I will wholeheartedly endorse this candidate.
However, above all, please vote!
Susan Palmer
Walla Walla