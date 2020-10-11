I’ve been passionate about theater for as long as I can remember. In middle school, doing local community theater productions was my version of Little League, teaching me the importance of responsibility, empathy, respect for others, and confidence in myself.
I studied drama at Walla Walla College and spent three years doing improv with the college’s troupe. After graduation in 2004, I no longer had as much access to the performing arts. Then one summer, Shakespeare Uncorked put on a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Fort Walla Walla Amphitheatre.
I was there with bells on. Not literally, but my excitement was palpable. The beautiful summer evening production, the energy of the crowd, and the talent of the performers created an unforgettable experience. I had no idea it was the start of a love affair with what is today the Power House Theatre.
The visionary founders of the Power House Theatre saw a need in our community, they coupled that need with a historic asset, and as only theater magic can accomplish, something much bigger than either was born.
Not only do long-time performing arts lovers have access to the arts in Walla Walla today, our entire diverse community has been given this gift.
As a proud member of the board of the Power House Theatre, I have the privilege of ensuring that this asset, and this access to the arts and arts education, endure for years to come. As proud members of our Walla Walla community, we have a privilege to allow the transformative power of the performing arts to teach us all empathy, respect for others, and confidence in ourselves as individuals and in each other as citizens.
Despite our current intermission, we will be ready to re-open as soon as we are able to do so. We miss seeing our friends and volunteers and know you do too. I am so thankful to have this beautiful facility in our town that opens doors to entertainment possibilities from around the world.
Join me in supporting the arts in our lovely community by donating your time or by giving a generous donation to the Power House Theatre Walla Walla nonprofit.
Erica Walter
Walla Walla