I applaud the letter from Melanie Plantaric and the guest column John Jamison wrote regarding support for local newspapers!
Jamison’s explanation for reading and subscribing to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin was terrific and as previously stated, long overdue.
In these uncertain times, we need to reply on local news and support the hard-working staff and writers who bring us what only a local newspaper can.
I’ll take this one step further and encourage residents of our rural communities to also support your local weekly newspaper. While you may not always agree with the editorial staff, these weekly gems work hard to bring readers what is important to our rural communities.
We always have the opportunity to voice our own opinions and hopefully they are heard by staff, readers and published for their respective readership.
I appreciate the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, The Times of Waitsburg and the Dayton Chronicle.
Lisa Naylor
Dayton