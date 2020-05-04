Vote yes for East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue! With only four months under the belt of 2020, we have all observed the need for responsive, well trained and equipped emergency responders.
Whether it be house fires, global pandemics, motor vehicle collisions, flooding or a vast assortment of other emergencies, our first responders are there to support you on your worst day.
Voting for East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue will unify the Helix Rural Fire Protection District, the Athena Volunteer Fire Department and the East Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District into one cohesive entity. This will ensure a greater pool of volunteers to respond to your calls, standardized training and cost savings through bulk purchasing and the elimination of duplicate services (such as accounting and audits).
A yes vote also ensures that everyone is taxed equally for the same services. Our districts have been officially collaborating since July 2019, and we have already witnessed the benefits. Response times have dropped, while the number of responders have increased. That is a win for our volunteers and a win for us as taxpayers.
So I urge you to vote yes on measures 30-142, 30-143 and 30-134. Let’s support our first responders!
Chris Williams
Athena