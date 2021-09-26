According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Washington State. There are also 295,000 unpaid family caregivers supporting a loved one with dementia. It’s a growing health crisis, and more than ever, we need to come together to support people affected by the disease.
Personally, I will be participating in the Walla Walla Walk to End Alzheimer’s, being held Oct. 16, 2021, at Pioneer Park.
I walk in honor of my father William (Bill) B. Johnson who died of Alzheimer’s. He was a Walla Walla resident and a Prescott area farmer. My life goal is to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia so no other family has to suffer this terrible journey.
Anyone can attend the event in person or walk in their own neighborhood. No matter where one walks, every dollar raised goes directly toward cutting-edge research and local support programs for individuals and families facing the disease.
Please consider joining me in the fight against Alzheimer’s.
Kay Johnson Lehmann
Kennewick
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.