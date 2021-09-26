According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Washington State. There are also 295,000 unpaid family caregivers supporting a loved one with dementia. It’s a growing health crisis, and more than ever, we need to come together to support people affected by the disease.

Personally, I will be participating in the Walla Walla Walk to End Alzheimer’s, being held Oct. 16, 2021, at Pioneer Park.

I walk in honor of my father William (Bill) B. Johnson who died of Alzheimer’s. He was a Walla Walla resident and a Prescott area farmer. My life goal is to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia so no other family has to suffer this terrible journey.

Anyone can attend the event in person or walk in their own neighborhood. No matter where one walks, every dollar raised goes directly toward cutting-edge research and local support programs for individuals and families facing the disease.

Please consider joining me in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Kay Johnson Lehmann

Kennewick

