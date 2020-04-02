As I write this, my two small children are behind me fighting over who made a better tent out of couch cushions. Today, they’ve also watched a movie in the Harry Potter theater we made in the closet under our stairs, and engaged in an epic jumping battle in the “trampoline room” that we once called our master bedroom.
Like many parents at this moment, my husband and I are constantly innovating as we balance working from home with our kids’ totally insane energy levels.
This mirrors, at a far smaller scale, the innovation and creativity that our local businesses are displaying during this uncertain time.
Our restaurants pivoted on a dime to offer takeout and delivery. Many of our retail storefronts are shuttered, but owners still provide online shopping, Facebook Live sales, and shopping by phone.
Wineries are offering curbside pickup. So buy a gift card, shop online, post that picture of a takeout meal on your Instagram. There’s so much you can do from your home to keep Walla Walla strong, and make sure our businesses open their doors again soon.
Our Walla Walla small business owners are tough. They are smart. They are resilient. But like most of us, they are struggling to remain afloat right now.
Some may not make it long enough to reopen their doors when this outbreak is over. There’s help coming from the stimulus package, and that’s great news.
In the meantime, we’re grateful for the love and support our community has shown to our businesses, and we highly encourage it to continue.
There are two things that will get our businesses through this time: their incredible ability to innovate and the continued support from our amazing community.
One thing that makes being a parent so hard right now is that we’ve momentarily lost our village: The network of teachers, childcare workers, baby-sitters, family and play dates that we rely on evaporated overnight.
But our businesses still have a village to support them, and that village is you. So take a moment today to support your local businesses.
Order takeout from Sweet Basil Pizzeria. Change out of your pajamas and in to a style box from Walla Walla Clothing Company. Call Sweetwater Paper & Home and shop their cookbook selection over the phone. Watch one of Forward Boutique’s Facebook Live sales.
And finally, order a bottle of wine from our amazing wineries. Leave it on the doorstep of a parent with young kids. Trust me, we need it.
Kathryn Witherington
Executive Director
Downtown Walla Walla Foundation