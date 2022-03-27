To all of you who are dismayed, angry, frustrated and heartsick over the, perchance, looming demise of our daily newspaper beginning with the three-day a week publication, and so vow to cancel your print subscription, I beseech you, don't stop the presses. The more people who cancel their print subscription, the faster the death knell will come.
I come from a newspaper family. My grandfather was a pressman for the Baltimore Sun. I grew up with the Morning and Evening Sun. I have never lived in a town where there has not been a daily newspaper. It is unfathomable to me.
But I will not support the U-B in this path of self destruction, and make no mistake, specious promises from the oh-so-earnest powers that be, aside, self-destruction it is. I will give my hard-earned money for a print newspaper until that last paper comes off the press. All of us newspaper junkies and devotees must do the same.
Dorothy O'Brien
Walla Walla