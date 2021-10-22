Last spring, I began hearing unbelievable stories about what was taking place at our Walla Walla Public School Board meetings. I made a decision to start putting it on my schedule so I could see for myself. It was true. There was an organized group of disrupters, the same people every month, who came with their misinformed talking points. "This is on YouTube, really, it's the truth" was their argument for us to believe them.
It's obvious there are candidates who have their own agenda. Look at their websites and Facebook pages.
Terri Trick has served us well during her tenure as School Board Director, long before the era of canned "talking points."
I support open-mindedness, progress and sincere care for our students, teachers, and parents. I will be voting for Terri Trick and Kathy Mulkerin. I have confidence they have no motive but to help all our students succeed.
Janis Corn
Walla Walla
