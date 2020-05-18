As a small business owner here in Walla Walla I want to say I appreciate City Council members Myron Huie and Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny for standing up for us and listening to us when many of us showed up in support to reopen Washington.
I'm glad they actually care about us locals and stood up for our constitutional rights. We need more Council members like them. They have worked hard for a living and support those who work hard to feed their families.
It's not a surprise that other members with trust funds and born with a silver spoon in their mouths would be against helping save our communities small business.
For those members who voted to punish them shame on you and your closed-minded, selfish, anti-community stance.
Brian Fullen
Walla Walla