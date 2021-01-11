The Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3, reads in part: “No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress ... who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress ... to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
It is important for our senators and representatives to clarify for future generations that we are a nation of laws and of the fair adherence to those laws.
As a teacher, I see students’ eyes glaze over in relevant discussions, as if these concepts were silly and antiquated. In a way, these students’ view of right and wrong is quite literally in the hands of our legislators right now.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ role in this is, of course, complicated. Her withdrawal of support for this violation of constitutional law came far too late, and we can only hope that her conscience and sense of duty to her oath of office encourage her to resign.
Hopefully, Sens. Marie Cantwell and Patty Murray are already in motion to do the right thing. We absolutely cannot afford to let public support of — and active participation in — a violent insurrection stand as a legal precedent in the years to come.
Jeffrey Townsend
Walla Walla