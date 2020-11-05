I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the Walla Walla extended community for its continued support of Friends of the Library.
We are a “behind the scenes” organization whose mission has always been to contribute to the enhancement and betterment of the Walla Walla Public Library for the residents of the Walla Walla Valley. Formed in 1967, Friends of the Library was registered as a 501(c)(3) in 1980.
The Friends meet regularly several times a year to work on goals focused on supporting the library and its programs and events; this includes sponsoring educational activities, supporting the summer reading program and other youth oriented activities, and raising funds to be used for these purposes.
Your willingness to contribute to our fundraising events in the past has been essential to our success. Friends of the Library has been able to finance many projects and activities that the library’s annual budget did not cover, such as: Sponsoring “Big Idea” speakers, preschool outreach programs, Pacific Science Center visits, purchasing equipment and supplies, building two “quiet rooms” for library visitors, financing the installation of an emergency/safety exit door in the children’s area, supporting the Washington Humanities non-profit that brings Prime Time Reading to elementary school students, supporting the Chamber Music program for emergent student musicians, purchasing the Book Mobile bike and cart, and funding the purchase of new library books and media for all ages.
Our traditional fundraising event(s) have been shelved this year. Regardless, our commitment to support the needs of our library remains. For this, we could use your help. If you were a fan of our annual library used book sale, if you enjoyed the Big Idea presentations, if you take advantage of any of the many valuable community outreach activities, please help Friends of the Library help your library stay current and able to offer timely and valued programs to citizens of all ages. Donation checks made out to Friends of the Library can be mailed to the library or prefer to through the library website.
Will you make a small gift in support of your library? Any amount is valued and will go directly toward those programs already in place, and toward your library’s wish list for the coming year.
Mary Lewis
Walla Walla