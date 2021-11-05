Congrats to the Running Waters Equity Fund for taking on issues of racial equity in the Walla Walla Valley as reported in "New nonprofit aims to help improve racial equity in the Walla Walla Valley" by U-B reporter Jeremy Burnham on October 27. The pandemic exacerbated these issues and made them more visible. The president’s Build Back Better legislation addresses this as well, with ladders out of poverty in the areas of health, housing and child care. We can ask our members of Congress by calling 202-224-3121 to pass the Build Back Better legislation and help support equity nationwide, including the Valley.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish
