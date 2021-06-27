In Washington and nationwide, the pandemic has understandably dominated headlines. Yet another public health crisis has only worsened in the past year. In the 12 months ending in November 2020, The Seattle Times reports more than 1,600 Washingtonians died from a drug overdose, a 35% increase from the previous year. Three-quarters of these deaths are attributed to opioids.
As the Walla Walla chapter lead of Young People in Recovery, I work with community members to address this crisis every day. I also know that an essential step in reducing the human toll of the opioid epidemic is stopping addiction before it begins. Luckily, legislation recently reintroduced in Congress would do just that.
The Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act would increase access to safe and effective non-opioid pain management options by updating reimbursement protocols to incentivize their use. With this legislation, health professionals will be better equipped to tailor treatment options to each patient’s individual needs, which could prevent millions of Americans from going on to long-term opioid use after a surgery.
I urge the full Washington congressional delegation to support this critical legislation that will give our health professionals more tools to manage their patients’ pain.
Alyssa Langford
Weston, Oreg.