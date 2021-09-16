If you are concerned about what is happening to our country, please consider what I have to say.

I think there is a radical, anti-God, anti-traditional-values agenda being pushed upon our country. It’s an agenda that only accepts one viewpoint — theirs. Unfortunately, it has stretched its tentacles to almost every city in our country, including ours.

There are opportunities coming to change that with the upcoming election by electing men and women who do not support the progressive — and, in many ways, Marxist — ideologies of some of our elected officials.

The time for standing on the sidelines is over. It’s time to support what we believe in. It’s not easy; it’s not comfortable; and it’s definitely not popular. but if we want to save our country, it starts here in Walla Walla.

Please join me in supporting some great candidates who represent traditional values, who support our police, our freedom and honor and who respect our country.

These candidates are Jed Headley, Myron Huie, Bryan Casey, Rick Phillips, Zana Carver and James Stovall.

Please join me in changing the tide back to a city and school district that represent traditional values.

Cindy Angotti

Walla Walla

