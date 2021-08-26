While the media cared not a whit about representing Dr. Daniel Kaminsky’s concerns about Walla Walla’s COVID status, please allow me to use that same media to do what that feckless NPR reporter epically failed to do. That is, commiserate with and support Dr. Kaminsky, all Walla Walla County health officials and all Walla Walla County officials for their indefatigable effort in keeping our community safe and productive in spite of the ceaseless confusion about protocol for the pandemic from day one.
Focusing on just two people who seemingly could not use their common sense in how to best serve their customers or protect their family has nothing to do with Dr. Kaminsky. It has everything to do with the willful ignorance of the information we all have received — yes, we all have received it. And when that information has been unclear, the most basic understanding is not hard to understand: wear a mask, get tested, get vaccinated.
Those protesting these measures as infringing upon their rights should remember that with the great personal freedom they have to spit out their nonsense comes an equally great public responsibility to their neighbor.
Dorothy O’Brien
Walla Walla