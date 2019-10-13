It has become apparent through his letters to the Union-Bulletin that Jerry Votendahl has absolutely no idea of the meaning of the word “climate.”
It is true, we commonly speak in general terms of the “economic climate” or the “social climate,” and it is true that people — at least in the U.S. — are living longer, healthier lives than in the past.
But that doesn’t mean that those facts have any connection with the long-term trends in the interaction between land, air and water temperatures which is what scientists mean when they use the word.
Mr. Votendahl has repeatedly said that the temperatures in the 1930s were warmer than today. If he ever provided a source for that bogus information, we could figure out the source of his confusion.
In the meantime, U-B readers who want accurate information about climate science can consult the climate.gov website maintained — so far — by NOAA. There you can find the following summary: The 1980s was the warmest decade to date at the time. Every year in the 1990s was warmer than the average of the 1980s. Every year of the 2000s was warmer than the average of the 1990s. And the trend continues with nine out of ten of the warmest years on record occurring since 2005.(bit.ly/2bGmphJ)
If anyone can find a cooling cycle hidden in that progression, they have a better imagination than most climate scientists.
The Sunrise climate strikers, led by college and high school students, deserve to be heard respectfully. They’re the ones who will be dealing with the fires, floods, freezes and heat waves that will be the legacy of our decades-long greenhouse gas spewing long after Mr. Votendahl and I will have left the scene.
Bart Preecs
Walla Walla