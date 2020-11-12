Suggestions for sign disposal appreciated
I write to express appreciation to letter-writer Ted Cox for his calling attention to the disposal of political signs in our community.
I did not have any signs, so had not given any thought to what happens to them when the elections are over, and whether any part of them is able to be recycled.
It’s clear that many of them are not “eco-friendly,” especially in Walla Walla where the list of recyclable plastics is very limited and, as he explains, metal stakes cannot be accepted. His suggestion to look into information on the product Coroplast, used for many of the signs, on the internet is interesting and enlightening. His recommendation to take metal stakes to a trailer on Wilbur Avenue — just north of the Bryant Avenue intersection — is very useful but his proposal to have an organization mount an effort to collect the metal for re-use in the future is brilliant.
I’m also asking Walla Wallans to give consideration to an alternative other than sending the entire sign to the landfill.
Lauren Stiles
Walla Walla