This is regarding the Plaza Way intersection.
They should join the parking lots at Bi-Mart and Walgreens and at Starbucks, Dairy Queen and Safeway. Also Stone Hut, The Brik and those other little shops. It would help keep some of the traffic off of the main road.
Example; to go from Bi-Mart to Walgreens you have to get on Plaza Way. Starbucks to Serenity Day Spa or Safeway. You have to get on Plaza Way. Stone Hut to The Brik, same thing. You have to get on Plaza Way.
There is simple solutions without costing tax payers so much. I know the argument “it’s grant” funded by tax dollars. Tax revenue is way down now. We have an infrastructure that needs attention.
Bridges, roads, sewer and water. Small businesses need help. Help businesses come back and the revenue will come back. Then you can play with your pet projects.
James Richter
Dayton