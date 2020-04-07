Finally someone has written what I have wanted to write regarding support for local newspapers.
I appreciate John Jamison for spelling out what’s at stake if our local source of news expires due to lack of support. His column in Sunday’s paper was excellent.
I regard subscribing to the U-B as my patriotic duty. I count on the newspaper for news about my local community and for information that informs so many of my daily decisions, including who to vote for in local elections.
Please join me in subscribing to the Union-Bulletin. Consider it good insurance for maintaining community health and well being.
Melanie Plantaric
Walla Walla