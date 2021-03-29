This week, the CDC announced that students can be 3 feet apart in school instead of 6 feet. The uncertainty of if or when we can come back full-time, in-person, is very stressful on students and teachers.
It seems a bit odd that there is such a lack of information on this topic because the whole school year, the main goal has been to get normal learning back, but now that it is just within the school districts' grasp, they say nothing. What's the hold up? The private schools of Walla Walla have been nearly full time almost all year with no outbreaks or issues.
Finally, when will middle schools bring back sports? It’s bizarre that high schools had sports going before schools were in-person, but middle schools have yet to get sports back after a whole month of in-person learning. There shouldn’t be an issue with students playing outdoors and with masks on. Why, after so long, are students still in the dark?
Basil Reed
Walla Walla