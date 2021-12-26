On Dec. 14, at the Walla Walla Public School District board meeting there was an especially fine representation of the student body of our district.
Students from Wa-Hi spoke eloquently and articulately to the board, reminding them of the importance of literature to broaden horizons and offer positive representation of diverse identities and experience, including LGBTQ and gender queer perspectives. These student leaders from the Gay-Straight Alliance, Debate team and Equity and Access Committee spoke in opposition to improper banning and removal of books from our school libraries. They reminded school board members and Dr. Smith of the district’s own adopted processes and procedures for reviewing titles for both inclusion and removal.
Strong and positive ally-ship was also evident through the large number of young people who came out to clap for and endorse the voices of their peers. The best and brightest of our youth are showing us that love and access to information win the day. Walla Walla can be proud.
Emily Dietzman Asmus
Walla Walla