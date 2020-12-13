The Tuesday U-B Etcetera column about intrepid and resolute art teachers and students in our public schools — oh my goodness, how encouraging!
Although this was just one school I am trusting that the innovative and pioneering education endeavors of this one teacher and her classes are also operating at other schools, age and grade levels and subjects.
Such strength! Not only as Lynne Burnham describes her crash adapted efforts in curriculum, materials and online instruction but the students as well! resilience and perseverance instead of whining.
Lynne describes the home situations, many not ideal and many detrimental, with the students pressing ahead. The wearing part is on a true teacher’s heart, now peeking into home lives that were already stressed and are now struggling to meet challenges that are world wide.
My hope is that the families are growing their cohesive muscles to also step up and work together — and so it seems with students being daycare and resource for online learning of younger siblings.
My appreciation soars to hear and support the valiant efforts of this teacher — all our teachers — and of the students, muscling through when selfish complaining would be understandable.
America, aren’t we strong, persistent? We hear a lot about difficulties and economic hardship. What a great time to help our children learn and practice persistence, initiative and self-motivation instead of whimpering: That, come to think of it, needs to be modeled. This is the time for us all to learn/relearn, nose-to-the-grindstone, shoulder-to-the-wheel, what it means to muscle through.
Go Walla Walla Valley! Go America! The world needs you.
Jean Ann Mitchell
Milton-Freewater