Student loans are always on my mind. I took the 30-year repayment plan after consolidation and will be paying off every cent of my loans with interest until retirement. I make my $400 per month payment every month — even after a recent pay cut by my employer — while I educate the next generation of college students. Many in our community have this burden and so will future generations of students. I don’t regret my choice, teaching college is my passion, but I do wish that I had been better informed about what I was entering into in my late teens. I was the first person in my family to finish college, and I wanted to be the college graduate my parents could not be. When General Motors closed in Flint, Michigan my first year of college, my hometown was devastated and my parents lost their business. So, I signed the dotted line.
President-elect Joe Biden is not a trailblazer in student loan forgiveness, that would be Republican President George W. Bush. It might interest the U-B editors to know that the Department of Education already has a Public Service Loan Forgiveness program that he instituted in 2007 for those who work in public service and make on time payments for at least 10 years. Unfortunately, many of our loan types are ineligible. I know of no educator who has been able to benefit from this program.
When the U-B editorial board wrote, “a student loan is, at the end of the day, like a loan for a new car or anything else of value,” I disagree. My loans are not like others. I am stuck with the interest rate I consolidated at in 2003 and am forbidden to refinance them. Student loans don’t allow any of the supposed advantages of capitalism and instead locks us into indebtedness for our entire adult life. My lender, Navient, is embroiled in continuous legal battles because of its abusive predatory practices against consumers.
Please consider this an invitation to learn more about the realities of student loans and the existing forgiveness program. President George W. Bush made the first move toward a federal loan forgiveness program, it is now up to President-elect Joe Biden to finish the job.
Elyse Semerdjian
Walla Walla