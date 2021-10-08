My 94-year-old mother is living with me. She struggles with her mobility, vision, memory and hearing but not with her sense of humor.
Last week we ventured to Walmart. After getting back home, we couldn’t find Mom’s hearing aid. We searched the car, the garage, the chair — no luck.
I had been taught to have faith in the power of prayer and to trust that my loving Heavenly Father cared about the details of my life. I knew that there was one source that knew where to find that hearing aid. I knelt and prayed.
A thought came to me, and I knew where I could find that hearing aid. I acted on that prompting and called Walmart. I asked if a hearing aid had been turned in. Yes!
We express our sincerest appreciation to the very kind person that found my mother’s hearing aid and turned it in to Walmart. What an answer to our prayers.
Patsy Young
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.