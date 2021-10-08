My 94-year-old mother is living with me. She struggles with her mobility, vision, memory and hearing but not with her sense of humor.

Last week we ventured to Walmart. After getting back home, we couldn’t find Mom’s hearing aid. We searched the car, the garage, the chair — no luck.

I had been taught to have faith in the power of prayer and to trust that my loving Heavenly Father cared about the details of my life. I knew that there was one source that knew where to find that hearing aid. I knelt and prayed.

A thought came to me, and I knew where I could find that hearing aid. I acted on that prompting and called Walmart. I asked if a hearing aid had been turned in. Yes!

We express our sincerest appreciation to the very kind person that found my mother’s hearing aid and turned it in to Walmart. What an answer to our prayers.

Patsy Young

Walla Walla

