President Joe Biden told us that he was the only person ever to go toe to toe with Vladimir Putin. Well, we saw the affects of that confrontation. Oh, Biden must have been referring to a dance step. In fact, he has been dancing to all the wrong tunes. He cancelled our energy independence for the sake of climate change, but opened Russia's oil pipeline into Germany, as well as purchased expensive and more dirty Russian and OPEC, or Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, oil for our needs. Doesn't he know that all oil burns carbon dioxide? So, how does that help climate change or reduce cost for gasoline, home energy or protect our national security?
The Green New Deal just doesn't work. Ask Germany, which lost lives and energy in its best effort to go green. There is no present substitute for fossil fuels and until we get a substitute. No civilized country can function without fossil fuels, as Germany found out.
Further, we need to stop the flow of Russian oil, sanction Putin's assets and get defensive weapons into the hands of Ukrainians in order to stop the mad man from Russia.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla