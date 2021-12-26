Occasionally, in the course of human history, some large-scale force of evil has to rear its head to remind the good people just how far the not-so-good people will go in their quest for power.
The good people would rather just go on with their lives, keeping it all together as best they can in troubled times. (And, oh, how the bad people love to take advantage of troubled times!) But if they are shocked and outraged and threatened enough, the good people will rise, and the Hitlers, Mussolinis and Jim Joneses will eventually fall.
The modern and once grand GOP is the current version of such an evil. The myriad misdeeds of the Trump cult go back to before the 2016 election, with rallies encouraging racism, xenophobia and the notion of acceptable political violence. Then, there was the malicious mishandling of the pandemic response, the creation and perpetuation of the Big Lie, a planned and attempted coup culminating in a violent insurrection, and now, the blatant attempt to suppress voting rights across America.
Unfortunately, these people won’t stop until the good people stop them with the power of their votes.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla