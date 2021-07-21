First, the Catholic Church is not a social, political or democratic organization. It is founded upon doctrines established by Jesus Christ. Any member of the church that will not abide by its doctrines — like President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promoting abortion — should not only be denied communion but excommunicated from the church.
Secondly, critical race theory, which is dividing people by race, has been around for some time, but initially, it was skillfully camouflaged as "diversity and inclusion," "equity," "social justice" or "we all belong here." But now, it more boldly divides us with "white privilege" versus "Black victimization" where our children are judged by the color of their skin and not as Martin Luther King, Jr. dreamed: "by the content of their character."
We are not a racist nation, but teaching CRT will not only violate the Declaration of Independence that declared "all men are created equal and endowed with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," but will in fact perpetuate actual racism.
Stop this nonsense as it can only divide us.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla