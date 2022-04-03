Why does the U-B keep covering for the disasters of the Biden administration? The front page article on March 9 said the rise in gasoline prices is due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. To me, that is not true. The responsibility of rising gasoline prices lay at the stumbling feet of Joe Biden. In his first day in office, he greatly reduced the production of oil in the United States. So, the U.S. began buying oil from Russia. How stupid is that?
Under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. was energy independent. With a swipe of his pen, Biden destroyed that. And for what? The fairy tale of man-made climate change. More and more real non-political scientists are saying that the effect of man on climate change is insignificant.
Yes, climate change has been happening since God created the earth. God controls climate change. There is nothing mankind can do to change that. I wonder if God laughs at the nincompoops that think they can control the climate.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla