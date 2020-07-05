Remember “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me?”
That certainly doesn’t apply today, as we have developed a very thin skin, objecting to anything that could be interpreted as offensive notwithstanding its intent; just like the false claim of racism perceived from a tattoo that honors a fallen comrade in war, with the comrades name across the tattoo.
But since it had two lightning bolts representing his military outfit’s initials, which were similar to the Nazi SS initials some 80 years ago, we’re told it’s racist.
Talk about stretching the imagination of sensitivity. As for Whitman College — that’s shameful.
We are also suffering the “sticks and stones” by far-left anarchists who want to eliminate the police and change America to suit their socialistic agenda. They won’t salute our flag or pledge an allegiance or recite our National Anthem or advocate religious freedom or even allow rebuttal to their free speech.
They simply don’t care for our country. They claim that America is a racist nation and such racism is systemic throughout our police. They have convinced those good-hearted liberals to join them in tearing down statues, defacing monuments and buildings, destroying businesses, looting and shooting policemen, etc..
But if you think Black Lives Matter is protesting to save Black lives, you too have been deceived. Remember the BLM protestor’s chant, “Pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon.”
It’s all about eliminating the police in route to better progressive America.
If they were really concerned about Black lives they would be protesting those cities that fail to afford Black citizens constitutionally mandated opportunities like law and order, good education, job opportunities, safety and promotion of the family.
But BLM won’t address the poverty and lawlessness of the Black communities that result in violent contacts with the police (Black people suffer more homicides and commit more homicides and more robberies than any other race), and 93% of all Black homicides are committed by Black people, not police.
A couple of weekends ago in Chicago’s Black communities, 104 people were shot and 14 killed, including a 3-year-old girl. Yet you won’t see any Black Lives Matter signs marching down those streets and/or protesting against the leaders of those cities, as they are of the same persuasion (as is Whitman College) and those Black lives are not part of BLM’s agenda.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla