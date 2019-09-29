I’m writing to endorse Steve Moss for a second term on the Walla Walla City Council. I’ve known Steve for a very long time and can attest to the fact that he has been a strong champion for the city of Walla Walla for as long as I can remember. His work both inside and outside our city has made a great impact on the lives of our people. If given the opportunity to serve a 2nd term on our City Council, I know beyond any doubt that Steve will continue to be an extremely positive influence for our city.
Steve is a long-time resident and has been a passionate advocate for the people of Walla Walla for more than 40 years. As an employee and later the CEO of Blue Mountain Action Council for a combined 37 years, Steve was on the front lines to address the needs of all residents of the city of Walla Walla. Additionally, Steve has served on numerous local groups such as the Community Center for Youth, Workforce Development Council, Community Health Center, and many more.
Also, Steve advanced his fight for the betterment of all by taking it statewide where he served 8 years on the Washington State Housing Finance Commission and the Governor’s Advisory Committee for Homelessness. His work did not go unnoticed in Walla Walla as he was recognized with the 2012 Award of Merit from the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Now, as City Councilor, Steve wants to see our city continue to thrive with affordable fire and ambulance, pragmatic economic development, and first-class public services. In his second term, Steve will continue to stand for integrity in governance while supporting a pro-growth agenda through sound management policy.
Steve has always stood for integrity in his life and in governance. I urge all who read this letter to vote for Steve Moss. He is clearly the best person for the job.
Charles B. Phillips
Walla Walla