I am writing to declare my support for Steve Moss in his campaign for a second term on Walla Walla City Council. His experience working at Blue Mountain Action Council for 15 years and then leading it for an additional 22 years makes him uniquely qualified for City Council. His dedication to the public good is a matter of fact.
Steve led BMAC applying the same approach with which he now serves on City Council: Pragmatism and hard work. Steve was not somebody who sought out the limelight for his own gain. Instead, Steve worked hard behind the scenes to promote a pro-growth strategy through proper and prudent management.
I believe that has continued into his first term as City Council member and will into his second term. Steve has always displayed a high level of integrity in himself and in his work. The success of BMAC in helping support the lives of many Walla Wallans is a testament to that.
Steve sees the future of Walla Walla as very bright. Steve would promote the things that make this town great, while tackling the issues that Walla Walla has head on.
As a prudent manager, Steve would want to continue to promote growth by building the same coalitions and partnerships that defined his success at BMAC. He knows that together every issue can be addressed, and he will work to make sure that they are.
I believe that Steve will continue to be a force for good in the Valley as long as he is on City Council. That is why I support him for a second term.
Jason Wicklund
Walla Walla