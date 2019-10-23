I am writing to express my support and endorsement to re-elect Steve Moss for a second term on the Walla Walla City Council.
I have known Steve for over 40 years personally and professionally. Steve is caring, thoughtful and knowledgeable of city issues.
He has four decades of experience as a leader to bring about positive change locally.
As Walla Walla grows and needs arise I know he will listen and carefully study the issues before acting.
Please join me in voting for Steve for Walla Walla City Council.
Mike Oertel
Walla Walla