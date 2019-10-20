Incumbent Steve Moss has earned his spot on the Walla Walla City Council. He deserves to be elected to a second term.
Steve has many qualities I admire that qualify him to serve on the City Council, Position 7 (at-large). Particularly helpful in his role as a Council member is his thoughtfulness and ability to hear and understand what others are saying.
Steve is able to listen to a variety of perspectives and opinions on an issue and clearly articulate his thoughts and opinions. This helps other Council members and the public. Honest, open communication is essential, and Steve consistently does that.
Steve’s experience as a community leader for more than 40 years testifies to his dedication to helping our community thrive. Through his long work history as the CEO of Blue Mountain Action Council, he understands particularly well the needs of community members who are challenged in their day to day lives. Yet he is always mindful and respectful of the needs and desires of all his constituents.
Please vote to re-elect Steve Moss to Walla Walla City Council.
Punkey Adams
Walla Walla