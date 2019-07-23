I would like to show my support for Steve Moss as he has chosen to run for a second term on Walla Walla City Council. I am home-bound and wheelchair-bound, so I am unable to get out, and I really enjoy visitors now and then.
In my years as an administrator and work in social services, I had the privilege of working with Steve through our local partnerships.
Steve is a natural leader and has demonstrated that by heading up BMAC for decades and serving on many local and state boards and commissions.
I had the opportunity of visiting with Steve in my home. I am happy to hear that he is running for re-election. I will proudly display his sign in my front yard.
I know that Steve will continue to work for the people of Walla Walla and should be re-elected to our City Council.
Connie G. Hernandez
Walla Walla