Please vote to retain Steve Moss for his second term on the Walla Walla City Council. He has dedicated his adult life to community service in our Valley. He has many successful projects we all benefit from. He is a good listener and a thoughtful man who works hard.
He carefully researches the facts before every Council decision. We are fortunate to have an excellent public servant like Steve in our community.
He is a local and regional leader who quietly lives the phrase “selfless service.” He is the “best of the best.”
Allen Pomraning
Former Walla Walla mayor
Walla Walla