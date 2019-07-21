I am writing this letter to share that I support Steve Moss as he is seeking his second term on Walla Walla City Council.
I have known Steve Moss all my life. I know first hand what a caring and compassionate person he is. I was married at a young age and started a family, we struggled financially and never thought we would be able to own our own home.
Through Blue Mountain Action Council and encouragement from Steve, BMAC offered a special program for low income families to make it possible to purchase their own home. After several months of getting our credit in good standing, we qualified and were able to purchase our home. That was 15 years ago. The program required reimbursement of the investment BMAC provided, and since then I have been able to return the loan Steve Moss and BMAC gave me for my family to have my current home.
I know Steve cares for his community as he proved that through his leadership while working for BMAC, which offers a variety of services such as housing, minor home repair, job training for youth and adults, food bank, AmeriCorps, literacy, energy assistance and much more.
I truly believe that Steve will continue to be an asset to our City Council and urge your support for him in the upcoming election!
Kathy Ruiz
Walla Walla