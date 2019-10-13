Steve Moss has demonstrated his commitment to the citizens of Walla Walla over and over again during the 30 years I have known him. During his time at Blue Mountain Action Council, his leadership was instrumental in the development of the teen shelter, low-income housing, neighborhood building, food distribution and even the alternative education program at Walla Walla Community College.
I was not surprised when he chose to continue his lifetime of service as a Walla Walla City Council member after his retirement from BMAC. I fully support his re-election bid and encourage others who want an ethical leader who will listen to their concerns to vote for Steve Moss.
Nancy Jacobsen
Walla Walla