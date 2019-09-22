We are living in a time where many people feel disconnected or not heard by their elected leaders. The amount of work needed and challenges our community faces can at times feel overwhelming. In these moments, we need to lean on trusted and proven leaders who seek to connect and listen to their constituents.
For me, Steve Moss represents those attributes. He has 40 years of evidence in his work that proves he cares for the community of Walla Walla. He spent 37 years working and then running one of the largest, if not the largest, nonprofits in Walla Walla.
How many lives have been impacted for the better because of his leadership? He served eight years on the Washington State Housing Finance Commission and the Governor’s Advisory Committee for Homelessness.
In 2012, he received the Award of Merit from the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce. As a Walla Walla City Council member, his focus is on affordable fire and ambulance, pragmatic economic development and first-class public services!
Walla Walla deserves the best for its people. Walla Wallans deserves a champion they can trust and who listens to them. I would have you consider with me Steve as the individual.
In a second term as a City Council member, he will continue to provide integrity in governance, while supporting a pro-growth through sound management policy.
On a personal level, I know Steve cares for all community members regardless of one’s race/ethnicity or socioeconomic status. I can personally vouch that the Latino community has an ally in Steve. All one needs to do to verify any of this is look at his work and volunteer history.
No words can substitute the real impact actions have. Steve is a man of action. He has proved that. As an active resident for 46 years in Walla Walla, you can’t ask for very much more than what Steve has offered.
I support Steve’s campaign for a second term. If you want to be heard and feel connected, I invite you to join me in supporting Steve for a another term as a Walla Walla City Council member.
Luis Rosales
Walla Walla