Voters in Walla Walla will soon have to make an important decision regarding City Council, Position 7. My vote will go to Steve Moss for the following reasons:
Steve served with integrity and honesty during his 1st term as Council member.
Steve has an intimate knowledge regarding the needs of our entire community, especially those that are underrepresented, having worked for Blue Mountain Action Council for 37 years.
Steve serves on several committees in our community and understands the need to hear and honor the voices of his constituents.
Steve has a strong work ethic and holds himself accountable as he strives to represent his constituents.
Please join me in re-electing Steve.
Sergio Hernandez
Walla Walla